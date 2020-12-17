Tech NewsHow to?

Apple publishes a series of guides for the AirPods Max and …

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple Fitness .jpg
Apple Fitness .jpg

Must Read

How to?

Apple publishes a series of guides for the AirPods Max and …

Brian Adam - 0
With the Apple Fitness + service fresh out of the oven and the AirPods Max reaching its buyers, it's a good time to see...
Read more
Apps

Familiars.io, a game with which you can hunt monsters on Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
Familiars.io is a browser game that consists of hunting and capturing monsters that was released in 2019 and that has a similar dynamic to...
Read more
Google

Zoom arrives on time to Google’s Nest Hub Max for Christmas calls

Brian Adam - 0
It is evident that we are facing a historic Christmas, in which it will not be possible to be all together because of the...
Read more
Tech News

Walmart and TikTok Partner to Launch Live Shopping Pilot

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay As is well known, Walmart has shown great interest in buying part of the shares of TikTok. However, that acquisition...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

With the Apple Fitness + service fresh out of the oven and the AirPods Max reaching its buyers, it’s a good time to see the qualities of each of them. Apple has published a series of documents in which certain doubts are clarified both for the online service and for the headphones. We collect all of them in this entry.

Guides for proper use of AirPods Max and Apple Fitness +

“data-medium-file =” https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1-1280×720-1.jpg? fit = 300% 2C169 & ssl = 1 “data-large-file =” https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1 -1280×720-1.jpg? Fit = 640% 2C360 & ssl = 1 “=” https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/apple-airpods-max-headphones-6 -1-1280×720-1.jpg? Resize = 640% 2C360 & ssl = 1 “loading =” lazy “data-srcset =” https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/12 /apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1-1280×720-1.jpg?resize=650%2C366&ssl=1 650w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 12 / apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1-1280×720-1.jpg? Resize = 300% 2C169 & ssl = 1 300w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2020 /12/apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1-1280×720-1.jpg?resize=100%2C56&ssl=1 100w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/12 / apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1-1280×720-1.jpg? Resize = 640% 2C360 & ssl = 1 640w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp- content / uploads / 2020/12 / apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1-1280×720-1.jpg? resize = 681% 2C383 & ssl = 1 681w, https://i1.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp -content / uploads / 2020/12 / apple-airpods-max-headphones-6-1-1280×720-1.jpg? w = 700 & ssl = 1 700w “data-sizes =” auto “>

Although we still do not have the Apple Fitness + service in Spain, it is good to know what it offers for when we have it available. Here you can find all the information about this service:

Hopefully it will be useful to you. Surely having all this information in one place is helpful.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Familiars.io, a game with which you can hunt monsters on Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
Familiars.io is a browser game that consists of hunting and capturing monsters that was released in 2019 and that has a similar dynamic to...
Read more
Google

Zoom arrives on time to Google’s Nest Hub Max for Christmas calls

Brian Adam - 0
It is evident that we are facing a historic Christmas, in which it will not be possible to be all together because of the...
Read more
Tech News

Walmart and TikTok Partner to Launch Live Shopping Pilot

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay As is well known, Walmart has shown great interest in buying part of the shares of TikTok. However, that acquisition...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©