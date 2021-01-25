Apple receives new lawsuit for strangling iPhone

- Advertisement -

Apple has received a new demand for strangling iPhone batteries. This time, the complaint comes from Italian users. These backed by the consumer defense group in Europe ask the apple company for compensation for drowning the iPhone 6 in its Plus, 6S and 6S Plus versions, marketed in this region between 2014 and 2020.

Users allege that the Cupertino company intentionally ended this series of smartphones to upgrade and end up acquiring new Apple phones.

Apple receives demand for 60 million dollars

This lawsuit requires compensation of 60 million euros, equivalent to 73 million dollars. The collective complaint includes approximately one million affected, therefore the compensation would be 60 euros per device.

This would be “the average amount that consumers paid to replace the batteries in their devices.” In this regard, the head of policy and compliance at Euroconsumers Els Bruggeman expressed:

“… When consumers buy iPhones from Apple, they expect sustainable quality products. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with the iPhone 6 series. Not only were consumers disappointed, and they had to face frustration and financial damage, from an environmental point of view, it is also absolutely irresponsible. “

For its part, Apple responded that it would never do anything “to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer updates,” according to The Verge.

This is not the first accusation Apple has received for strangling iPhone batteries

A few months ago we commented that Apple had agreed to pay 113 million dollars to solve an investigation that accused it of hiding the “battery degradation” of old iPhones from their owners.

This case took place in the United States and involved 34 states. An agreement that united Democrats and Republicans for a common goal: to compensate its inhabitants. Back then, Apple acknowledged the fact, offered apologies and even discounts on battery replacement for those affected.

Now, how will the Cupertino people react to this new demand?

