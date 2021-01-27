Apple recommends updating your iPhone and iPad for these security flaws

- Advertisement -

You better catch up on your phone from Manzana! A new patch dedicated to iPhone and iPad devices is available to fix a security flaw. The American firm recommends downloading the iOS 14.4 operating system version.

According to the TechCrunch portal, Manzana has detected three security vulnerabilities on iPhones and iPads that “may have been actively exploited” by hackers.

Attention with the following observations made by Manzana, a company that rarely discloses or admits vulnerabilities in its operating systems.

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Impact: A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges Apple is aware of a report indicating that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A race condition was fixed by improving the crash.

CVE-2021-1782: anonymous researcher.

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Impact: A remote attacker may cause arbitrary code to be executed Apple is aware of a report indicating that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A logic issue was addressed by improving constraints.

CVE-2021-1871: an anonymous researcher.

CVE-2021-1870: anonymous researcher.

There’s no more. You better go to your Apple device and do the update.

WhatsApp | iPhones that will no longer be supported

The application is specific that in order for a mobile to work normally, it must have the operating system iOS 9 or later versions. Have you already updated your Apple cell phone?

As for Android users, they only need to have the OS 4.0.3 operating system.

The first Apple mobile to stop being compatible with WhatsApp will be the iPhone 4, since the apple brand specifies that this device cannot be updated to the iOS 9 operating system.

Therefore, all the mobile phones below this device are outside the WhatsApp radius, such as the iPhone 3G or the iPhone 3GS. In the case of the iPhone 4S, it is possible to continue using the app because if the OS is higher than iOS 9.

