Apple reduces the App Store commission to SMEs that bill less than 1 million dollars

Apple has launched a new business plan in the App Store to Developers billing less than a million dollars through the App Store will enjoy a reduced commission of 15% in all transactions.

‘App Store Small Business’ will be released on January 1 And, although the full details of the program will not be published until early December, Apple has reported this Wednesday on the essentials to participate in it.

A help for small developers

The sale It will be launched from next Jan 1ro, while increasing scrutiny for monopolistic practices over the apple company. Although Apple will give more details as that date approaches, this Wednesday it has already pointed out that for companies that exceed one million dollars it will continue to apply the standard commission for the rest of the year. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has described the program in the following terms:

Manzana

“Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world. We’re launching this program to help small business owners write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity in the App Store, and to build the kind of quality apps our customers love.

The App Store has been an engine of economic growth like no other, creating millions of new jobs and a path to entrepreneurship accessible to anyone with a great idea. Our new program takes that progress forward, helping developers fund their small businesses, take risks on new ideas, expand their teams, and continue to make applications that enrich people’s lives. ”

Apple will give more details in early December, although in short this new strategy of the company can be It can summarize at three points:

If the company billed up to $ 1 million in 2020 for all its applications, as well as developers new to the App Store, they are eligible for the program and the reduced commission.

In the event of the million dollar threshold, the standard commission rate will apply for the remainder of the year.

If the business falls below the $ 1 million threshold in a particular year, it can reapply for the 15 percent commission the following year.

The standard App Store commission rate is currently 30% and will remain in effect for applications that sell digital goods and services and bill more than a million dollars. A great help for those developers who are starting in the App Store.

Apple wants to support and gain trust with its developers

As Apple states in its press release, the trust of developers and users is a priority for the company:

“Earning the trust of users and developers has been an important goal of the App Store from the beginning. That’s why each of the 1.8 million apps on the App Store undergoes a review process that developers and their customers can trust, which helps ensure that each app is reliable, performs as expected, be free of questionable content and maintain the highest standards to protect user privacy and security. “