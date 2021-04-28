Apple reduces the production of AirPods by reducing the …

AirPods have evolved since their inception in such a way that right now we have up to three different models on the market. The original AirPods, the Pro and the Max. Each of them with a series of different functions and each of them at an economic level. The latest information alludes to the fact that the company will reduce the production of everyone in general because sales are not reaching the expected figures.

Although new AirPods models are expected, it seems that the demand is not excessive and therefore production will be reduced

According to information from Nikkei Asia Apple has reduced production of AirPods due to lack of demand for the products. It is not mentioned which model in particular, it is the cause of this reduction, so it is implied that they refer to the three that exist right now in the market.

As we already know, right now we have three models. The standard or original AirPod, the Pro and the latest high-end model that are the Max. We have to take into account that the American company has a project right now upgrade the first two models. The third version of the original AirPods with wireless charging is expected to come out this year. Like the new model of the AirPods Pro that according to rumors will also be available this year 2021.

Apparently the cut in planned production will be around between 25% and 30% this year. This means that it will go from an estimated production of 110 million units per year to a quantity that will range between 75-85 million.

These figures are in consistent with the sales that occurred last year. Apple shipped around 72.8 million AirPods units in 2020, dominating the Bluetooth wireless headphone market with a 31% share. Always based on data from the research company Counterpoint Research. Wearables and other accessories, including AirPods, the Apple Watch and the HomePod, accounted for $ 12.97 billion in revenue, or more than 11% of Apple’s total, in the last three months of 2020.