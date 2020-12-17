Apple rejects criticism from Facebook, with anti-tracking function …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After strong criticism from Facebook todayApple is once again beefing up its upcoming anti-app tracking feature. The feature will launch for users in 2021, and Apple says it “does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users.”

Facebook against Apple’s anti-tracking feature

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple says the feature simply requires companies like Facebook to “give users a choice” when it comes to tracking. The feature, Apple explains, is “a simple matter of defending our users.”

The statement in its entirety:

“We believe that it is a simple matter of defending our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared through other applications and websites, and should have the option to allow it or not. The app tracking transparency in iOS 14 doesn’t require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires that they give users a choice. “

Additionally, Apple emphasizes that the new tracking control features apply to all developers equally, including Apple itself. The company goes on to note that advertising is still possible even with the new App Tracking Transparency feature, for the purpose of giving users greater control over their data by requiring explicit consent.

Users will give applications permissions on their privacy

Once available in 2021, the App Tracking Transparency feature will be accessible by opening the Settings app, then looking for the Privacy menu, and looking for the Tracking section. Here, users will be able to see which apps have required permission to track them and revoke or grant permission when necessary.

Users will also see a pop-up message when they open an application for the first time after this feature has been implemented. Users will see the notification of new apps, as well as those they already have on their devices. This pop-up window is where companies like Facebook can explain to users why they should enable tracking.