Apple releases beta versions of iOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5 and more …

Despite the fact that iOS 14.5 has yet to be officially released to the public, Apple is now testing the beta version of iOS 14.6. Today the company released the first developer beta of iOS 14.6, as well as iPadOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5 beta 1.

Today’s new version of iOS 14.6 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, remember that if the update does not appear immediately for download, we must continue checking, since sometimes it takes a few minutes to implement it for all registered developers. The build number for this new version today is 18F5046f.

In addition to iOS 14.6 beta 1, Apple has also released iPadOS 14.6 beta 1, watchOS 7.5 beta 1, and tvOS 14.6 for Apple TV and HomePod.

IOS 14.6 beta would focus on Apple Podcasts

We still don’t know what’s new in iOS 14.6 beta 1. iOS 14.6 is likely to include new features in the Apple Podcasts app for the upcoming Apple Podcasts subscription platform mentioned at the Apple Event.

Notably, Apple is also using some new iOS software update features with iOS 14.6. You can check out the Software Update page below for when iOS 14.5 is running, but the beta version of iOS 14.6 is also available, note the new “also available” option at the bottom.

If you notice any changes to the beta version of iOS 14.6 or other new version releases today, write us in the comments below to our Twitter account @iOSMac. Stay tuned for our future posts for our full coverage of the new features within these new beta versions.

