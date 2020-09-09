Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsMobileReviews

Apple releases iOS 13.7: there is system-wide contact tracing

By Brian Adam
Apple has integrated system-wide contact tracing with the update to iOS 13.7, coming in these hours. Put simply, this means that the iPhone no longer needs, at least on paper, to “pass” through the applications chosen by the various countries. However, for the moment, better to keep Immuni installed.

According to what was reported by 9to5Mac and Engadget, the update in rollout starting today 1 September 2020 introduces the so-called “Exposure Notifications Express system”, or the possibility for the authorities that deal with people’s health to carry out contact tracing without having to go through third-party applications, relying directly on the latest version of the iPhone operating system.

The user can activate / deactivate the option whenever he wants, but in this way he is trying to make everything easier. We remind you that the implementation of this system had already been announced in April 2020 by Apple and Google. Once the appropriate option is enabled directly from the device settings, the iPhone will use Bluetooth to detect any exposures. All this happens following the directives of the local authorities, which apparently can decide how to inform users.

However, nothing changes for applications third parties (for example, Immuni), as they will continue to function as usual. Furthermore, it is not clear whether Italy is one of the states that have already joined this new system (which according to Apple would be 25). For this reason, it’s best to wait for more information and keep Immuni installed and operational.

