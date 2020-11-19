Apple releases iOS 14.2 again

Apple surprises and launches a new update for iOS 14.2. What is the reason? It is the question we are asking ourselves, since it is known that a version of this was launched a few days ago.

It seems that the renewed iOS 14.2 is thinking about the new iPhone 12. The full range of these phones is already formally on the market, the last two models are available since November 13.

The iOS 14.2 update applies only to the iPhone 12

This new update of the operating system of Apple mobiles applies only to iPhone 12, and for those with some of these models that have not updated to the most recent version. This may be the answer to the question that we raised at the beginning, that is, that the new iOS 14.2 comes to correct a bug in the flagship phones of the apple company.

Recall that the phones that make up the iPhone 12 series are four models. Two standard and two professional models. The smallest model of them is the 12 Mini, ideal to carry it in our pockets, since its size is 5.4 inches. The second is a basic model, but larger, 6.1 inches, equipped with the same characteristics of the previous design, that is, 5G technology, screens made from Ceramic Shield, A14 processor, among others.

For its part, the Pro models include the above specifications, in addition to a powerful camera and more space in internal memory. The Prox Max is the largest model, its size is 6.7 inches.

Those of Cupertino released iOS 14.2 two weeks ago, and with it, many improvements. These range from security patches, more than 100 varieties of emojis, activation of the LIDAR sensor for iPhone and iPad Pro 12 series models, increased battery performance, among other functions.

If you have not yet updated your iOS, you can do it from the General option, located in the Settings menu. Once there, you just have to press Software updates, and start enjoying this relaunched operating system, designed especially for you and your iPhone 12.

.