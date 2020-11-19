Tech News

Apple releases iOS 14.2 again

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iphone 12 4.jpg
Iphone 12 4.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Apple releases iOS 14.2 again

Brian Adam - 0
Apple surprises and launches a new update for iOS 14.2. What is the reason? It is the question we are...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp: steps to activate self-destructing messages

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp It has already added the tool that is causing a sensation among users. Learn how to know. WhatsApp is one of...
Read more
Tech News

You will choose a Mac over all things

Brian Adam - 0
Any time of the year is ideal to replace that old computer equipment that no longer performs the same as before and...
Read more
Apps

Google messages prepares to end-to-end encryption of RCS messages

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been adding functions to the application that was originally intended solely and exclusively to manage SMS and MMS on Android....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple surprises and launches a new update for iOS 14.2. What is the reason? It is the question we are asking ourselves, since it is known that a version of this was launched a few days ago.

It seems that the renewed iOS 14.2 is thinking about the new iPhone 12. The full range of these phones is already formally on the market, the last two models are available since November 13.

The iOS 14.2 update applies only to the iPhone 12

This new update of the operating system of Apple mobiles applies only to iPhone 12, and for those with some of these models that have not updated to the most recent version. This may be the answer to the question that we raised at the beginning, that is, that the new iOS 14.2 comes to correct a bug in the flagship phones of the apple company.

iOS 14.2
IOS 14.2 update

Recall that the phones that make up the iPhone 12 series are four models. Two standard and two professional models. The smallest model of them is the 12 Mini, ideal to carry it in our pockets, since its size is 5.4 inches. The second is a basic model, but larger, 6.1 inches, equipped with the same characteristics of the previous design, that is, 5G technology, screens made from Ceramic Shield, A14 processor, among others.

iPhone 12
iPhone 12

For its part, the Pro models include the above specifications, in addition to a powerful camera and more space in internal memory. The Prox Max is the largest model, its size is 6.7 inches.

Those of Cupertino released iOS 14.2 two weeks ago, and with it, many improvements. These range from security patches, more than 100 varieties of emojis, activation of the LIDAR sensor for iPhone and iPad Pro 12 series models, increased battery performance, among other functions.

IOS 14.2 emojis
IOS 14.2 emojis

If you have not yet updated your iOS, you can do it from the General option, located in the Settings menu. Once there, you just have to press Software updates, and start enjoying this relaunched operating system, designed especially for you and your iPhone 12.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

WhatsApp: steps to activate self-destructing messages

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp It has already added the tool that is causing a sensation among users. Learn how to know. WhatsApp is one of...
Read more
Tech News

You will choose a Mac over all things

Brian Adam - 0
Any time of the year is ideal to replace that old computer equipment that no longer performs the same as before and...
Read more
Apps

Google messages prepares to end-to-end encryption of RCS messages

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been adding functions to the application that was originally intended solely and exclusively to manage SMS and MMS on Android....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©