Apple releases iOS 14.4 in Italy: here are all the innovations introduced

We had already anticipated it this morning, but now we can officially confirm that iOS 14.4 has also reached Italy, as you can see through the screenshots at the bottom of the news. Alongside it there are obviously also iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4.

As for iOS 14.4, according to what was reported by Wccftech and SlashGear, the update brings with it new features for HomePod Mini, which unfortunately is not available in Italy, and several fixes related to bugs found by users. There are also various interesting features, from possibility of recognizing smaller QR Codes using the camera to properly classify Bluetooth devices. For the rest, we remind you that iOS 14.4 also introduces the system that notifies the user if the camera is not original.

In short, the Cupertino company is continuing to update its operating system, solving the problems encountered by users and introducing more and more news. Of course, the update to iOS 14.4 / iPadOS 14.4 can be considered as a “minor” update, but the new features will certainly please a certain type of user.

For the rest, even the update to tvOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 they simply introduce secondary novelties. For example, in the case of watchOS 7.3 we find the Unity dial. In any case, if you have a supported device, it’s time to upgrade.