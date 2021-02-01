Tech News

Apple releases iOS 14.5 for developers: unlock with faceplate and PS5 controller

Must Read

After releasing iOS 14.4 also in Italy just a few days ago, it is already time to negotiate a new update for the iPhone operating system.

In particular, according to what was reported by MacRumors and Wccftech, the Cupertino company has released for developers the first beta of iOS / iPadOS 14.5, as well as watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5. There are several important news regarding iOS and iPadOS, since an option has been introduced that allows you to unlock the iPhone via Apple Watch when wearing the mask. Put simply, the system can validate an “incomplete” facial scan, but send a notification to the smartwatch.

This makes unlocking the iPhone much faster while wearing the bezelwhile maintaining a certain degree of security. In any case, apparently this method is only valid for unlocking the device itself and not for payments and the like. Also, it appears that the feature needs to be activated manually.

For the rest, again according to MacRumors (but in another article), iOS 14.5 also introduces the iPhone and iPad support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers. It also seems that the update brings with it the Dual SIM 5G for the iPhone 12 range. For the rest, there are news related to user tracking. We remind you that for the moment this version of the operating system is available only for developers, but it should soon arrive for everyone.

