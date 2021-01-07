Apple Releases Limited Edition AirPods Pro To Celebrate The Year …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, Apple has unveiled a pair of limited-edition AirPods Pro that are now available in several Asian countries, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia. This Chinese New Year is the Year of the Ox, and Apple has created an adorable new emoji character to celebrate it. A new custom logo can already be seen added to the official Apple page of these countries to commemorate this great tradition.

These limited edition AirPods Pro are available for the same price as any other pair of AirPods Pro. For example, in China is 1,999 RMB and in Hong Kong 1,999 HK. The unique emoji applied to the AirPods Pro case represents the classic cow emoji with a smaller cow emoji popping out of its head with stars floating around it. The box of these AirPods Pro even includes the same unique emoji in red.

Apart from the special box and the unique emoji printed on the case, these AirPods Pro are identical to the existing ones. However, bringing this emoji is sure to be very special and popular. After all, any limited-edition Apple product usually is.

If you are in any of these countries, you can buy a pair of these limited edition AirPods Pro at an Apple retail store or order them on apple.com, Apple also has a set limit of 2 units per order. These are shipped immediately. They’re also available for in-store pickup in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, in case you’re so eager to get your hands on them.

Apple says limited-edition, ox-themed ‌AirPods Pro‌ are in short supply, with a total of 25,400 available. 11,480 of them will be sold in retail stores, while 13,920 are available for purchase online.

As we know, Apple has always been concerned about maintaining a good relationship with the Asian market, one of the most important markets and consumers of mobile devices.