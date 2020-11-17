Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta version 11.1 for developers

After Apple released its new Big Sur update to the general public last week with macOS 11.0.1, Apple has now released the developer-only beta 11.1.

Apple released the beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.1 through its developer website and it should arrive as an over-the-air update for those who are already signed up to be among the first to test the beta versions.

The macOS 11.1 beta only includes generic release notes, but it should come with bug fixes and performance improvements that many will be waiting for before updating to the new major version of Mac (or from the update itself).

MacOS Big Sur comes with a new iOS-inspired design, new Control Center, Notifications, Hub, redesigned Messages app, tons of Safari enhancements, support for the new Mac M1s, iOS apps, and much more.

We will continue to report on the new features in the latest beta to see what’s new. If you detect some updates in the beta version of macOS 11.1? Let us know on our Twitter account @iOSMac or write us in the comments below.



You may also like:

Apple launches macOS Big Sur public beta

Apple confirms issues affecting macOS Big Sur update