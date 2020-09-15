Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Apple Releases Update Bringing ‘Spatial Sound’ to Airpods Pro

By Brian Adam
Today will be an important day for Apple today since the famous September keynote is celebrated although a little decaffeinated because we will not have new iPhone. Fans of the apple company will have to settle for knowing what the new Apple Watch will be like, an iPad ‘not Pro’ that will look like one of them and other minor things such as the interesting Airtags, which we have already talked about on other occasions .

But in addition to these hardware news, it seems that Californians are going to take the opportunity to publish other important things that have to do with software. And is that in the absence of a good iOS 14 (or iPadOS 14) to take to our mouthsWhat better than to find the updates published by Apple around its two models of wireless headphones. That is, the Airpods and Airpods Pro.

Firmware ready to install

As users have begun to report on social networks in the last hours, their Airpods have started updating with the two versions that Tim Cook’s just released and that brings a general improvement for all of them: fast switching between devices. Although these helmets are already very comfortable to use with the entire Apple ecosystem, by allowing their use with an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac indistinctly, there were times when this process stagnated a bit and required some other emergency maneuver.

AirPods Pro Firmware Update? pic.twitter.com/iXTCzWa6vN

– Holger Eilhard (@holgr) September 14, 2020

Now, With the 2D15 and 2D27 firmware of the Airpods and Airpods Pro, respectively, that jump between the different audio sources will be much more intelligent and stable and, what matters to us, fast. Even so, remember that these two novelties will be fully operational when we have version 14 of their operating systems on our iPhone and iPad. Launch that should take place in the next few weeks with the new smartphones presented (will we know the exact date today?).

For its part, the most important news of these new firmware has to do with the Airpods Pro and that spectacular spatial sound that they showed us at the WWDC 2020 keynote. A technology that will allow helmets to spatially fix sound sources and keep them in place no matter how much we turn or move our head. Something that will allow us to enjoy streaming platforms as true moviegoers in those cases where series and movies are compatible with this type of audio.

