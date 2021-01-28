Apple reports record earnings in the first quarter of 2021

- Advertisement -

Apple (AAPL) has officially reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2021, covering the lucrative holiday shopping season. For the fiscal first quarter of 2021, Apple reports record earnings of $ 111.44 billion in revenue and profit of $ 28.76 billion.

As always, it’s important to note that Apple no longer reports iPhone, iPad, and Mac unit sales numbers, though it does report a breakdown of revenue by product category.

Apple says iPhone, Wearables and Services set new revenue records. Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year, while quarterly earnings per diluted share increased 35% to $ 1.68.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had the following to say about Apple’s Christmas performance in the first quarter of 2021:

This quarter for Apple would not have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of all members of the Apple team around the world. We are pleased with the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting edge products that we deliver throughout a historic holiday season. We are also focused on how we can help the communities of which we are a part rebuild with strength and equity, through efforts such as our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, as well as our multi-year commitment to invest $ 350 billion across states. United.

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri added:

Our business performance for the December quarter was driven by double-digit growth in each product category. Driving historical revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices. These results helped us generate a record operating cash flow of $ 38.8 billion. We also returned more than $ 30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our goal of achieving a neutral net cash position over time.

However, Apple is not providing guidance for the second quarter of 2021 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.