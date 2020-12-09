Apple requests that the case against Epic Games be litigated only …

As you know, Apple has a dispute with Epic Games because of Fortnite. The popular game found in chapter 5 with Star Wars characters, made it possible for users to make purchases outside the App Store, something forbidden by Apple and that is why it responded with punishments to the video game company. The matter is in the Courts and Apple wants the dispute to be played only in the US.

There’s an open shirt by Epic Games in Australia but Apple doesn’t want that playing field

I am not a specialist in American legislation or in what stage is the dispute between both companies. But I am clear that if an agreement has previously been reached, which has been set out in writing, not to extrapolate the disputes in question outside the Northern District, it should definitely be respected.

Epic Games should abide by the terms of the agreement and go ahead against Apple only in agreed territory. You should not use one issue to try to solve another. You have to go step by step and do not try to cover more than you can or should. I believe that the antitrust case against Apple is well founded and the steps to be taken should be taken very seriously. But I repeat that I do not know what is the strategy that each of them follow, but surely it is well studied.