Apple revolutionizes the market with the launch of its new iPad Pro with M1 processor

Apple just revealed today the new versions of its iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 inches, and as expected, they are shaping up to be the most powerful pair of tablets you can find. If you were looking for radical changes in the design, this will not be the case, and the new models seem basically identical to the Pro models that we saw for the first time in 2018. Apple revolutionizes the market with the launch of its new iPad Pro with processor M1 Notably in its design, the bulge around the rear that houses the iPad Pro cameras and the LiDAR matrix appears to be a bit flatter than before. The biggest change, however, is Apple’s choice of screen. This year, the company has opted for what it calls a Liquid Retina XDR panel, with a new mini-LED backlight system. Apple has been able to place more of them behind every square inch of the screen. That means (among other things) more controlled lighting on specific parts of the screen to improve contrast and increase overall brightness. The highlight of these new iPad Pro models is the inclusion of the same Apple Silicon M1 chip found in the company’s latest MacBook Air and Pro models, along with the newly announced iMac. The company’s professional-grade iPads have always been the most powerful tablets in their class, but the 2020 iPad Air launch – which incorporates the same A14 chipset found in Apple’s popular iPhone 12 series – gave that slate. more affordable a slight advantage in single-core performance. Apple has found other ways to make the iPad Pro feel, well, more professional, in addition to increasing performance. In a nod to its most demanding users, the new iPad Pro’s USB-C port doubles as a Thunderbolt port with USB 4.0 support. Apple says that with these improvements in place, the bandwidth for wired connections peaks at around 40Gbps, and that people will be able to use “high-performance” accessories like super-fast external storage and screen displays. high resolution like the expensive Pro Display XDR in its full resolution, 6K. The 2021 iPad Pros will also be the first Apple tablets to hit the market with support for 5G networks. We expect the cellular models of these iPads to play well with the easy-to-find sub-6 deployments, and to our surprise it appears that all cellular versions of the iPad Pro in the US will be compatible with mmWave 5G networks from the start. Price and availability The 11-inch model starts at 879 euros and the 12.9-inch starts at 1,099 euros. Both will be available in the second half of May, and pre-orders will be available on April 30. >