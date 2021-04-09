Apple Says Epic Games’ Lawsuit Only About …

- Advertisement -

Demand for Epic games against Manzana It has less to do with the rules of the App Store and more with the reactivation of the “interest in the game of Fortnite“, as mentioned in a court document filed Thursday by Cupertino’s attorneys.

In a court filing in the US District Court on Thursday, Apple argues that Epic only wants to “take advantage of Apple’s innovation” by being able to enter the App Store without having to pay Apple a share of the profits.

“Apple is among the most innovative, competitive, dynamic, and creative companies in America, and millions of people benefit from its products and services.”they said in their presentation. “These products and services are the result of billions of dollars of investment, in addition to a considerable amount of time and effort, and represent Apple’s intellectual property.”

Epic reportedly refers to their lawsuit as “Project Freedom”, which has included not only a lawsuit against Apple, but various public relations tricks to publicize his battle against Cupertino. They believe that these have only been strategies to try to attract more attention to Fortnite.

“Epic is asking this Court to impose alternative terms on Apple so that Epic can make more money”They noted in their presentation. “But Epic’s request would harm other developers and consumers, as well as impose unprecedented obligations on Apple to open its proprietary systems and engineering to third parties.”

Epic Games VS. Manzana

This colossal battle began last August when Epic introduced a means by which gamers Fortnite they could bypass the App Store to make in-app purchases. This deprived Apple of its 30% commission, responding quickly by having to Start Fortnite from the App Store. Epic then fought back with a lawsuit targeting Apple for monopolistic behavior. The two companies have been fighting back and forth ever since.



Epic Games positions itself as a fighter for the good of the developers by challenging the overreach of the Cupertino company. Apple has mentioned that it’s all about one thing: steady, hard money. In a judicial presentation made in September, they argued that “The Epic lawsuit is nothing more than a basic disagreement over money.”

The two companies will go to court next month.