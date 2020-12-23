Apple sends special iPhones to security experts to detect vulnerabilities in iOS

- Advertisement -

Manzana has started to send Special iPhone, Security Investigation Device (SRD), to hackers involved in its Security Investigation Devices Program.

These researchers will use, on loan, the company’s devices for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension.

This initiative is based on the idea of ​​enhancing iOS security. To do this, the program participants will have to make more in-depth use of mobile devices. Apple trusts that “the contributions” of the experts will help detect any type of vulnerability and therefore to “increase the security of the consumers”.

Security experts won’t have to jailbreak iPhones to evaluate them

Apple will provide “less blocked” smartphones to hackers. A way to facilitate a more in-depth evaluation and with high possibilities of detecting vulnerabilities at the security level.

Thanks to this, participants will not have to resort to the jailbreak technique to remove limitations imposed by Apple. They will even be “allowed to investigate the security features of the platform and can run whatever tools they want to test the operating system.”

As you can see, the company on the block makes work easier by releasing functions. Consequently, investigators should immediately inform Apple of any abnormalities. In this regard, the company has expressed:

“If you use the SRD to find, test, validate, verify or confirm a vulnerability, you must immediately report it to Apple and, if the bug is in third party code, to the appropriate third party.”

Apple offers payments of up to $ 1.5 million to investigators who find flaws

Those in Cupertino not only provide iPhones to security experts, they also offer to reward them with payments of up to $ 1.5 million. Of course, in case of finding flaws in your platform. Hackers will be able to receive this payment through the bug bounty program.

“Vulnerabilities found with an SRD are automatically considered as a reward through the Apple Security Bounty,” says Apple.

In effect, this program will help Apple attract more researchers, improve the efficiency of its employees by using program participants, and offer more security to its users.

