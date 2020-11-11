Apple starts shipping a 20W USB-C charger when you buy an iPad Pro

Apple seems to have started shipping a new 20W USB-C charger in the box on recently made iPad Pro models. Apple first introduced this 20W USB-C power adapter alongside the iPhone 12 last month, and it replaces the previously sold 18W USB-C charger.

This change was first spotted on Reddit, with multiple users confirming that their recently purchased iPad Pro included a 20W adapter instead of the traditional 18W adapter. This is a small but noticeable change for iPad Pro buyers, and Apple’s goal is clearly to get as many 20W USB-C adapters as possible.

New MagSafe technology for iPhone 12 requires the 20W USB-C adapter to charge at 15 W of power. The 18W adapter sold above only offers 13W of power through MagSafe. Again, since Apple no longer includes a wall charger in the box when buying an iPhone, those in Cupertino are looking for other ways to increase the prevalence of 20W USB-C adapters.

The 20W USB-C charger becomes indispensable in fast charging

Also, Apple has probably stopped making the 18W USB-C adapter, so it makes perfect sense from a supply chain perspective to swap out the iPad Pro charger for the new 20W adapter.

Interestingly, Apple’s online store still indicates that the iPad Pro ships with an 18W USB-C adapter in the box. This is likely because there are still iPad Pro models in stock that were made before the 20W adapter was introduced, so not every iPad Pro sold today necessarily includes the new adapter.