Apple stops supporting iOS 13.3 in time of …

When Apple releases a new operating system for wearable devices, we know that shortly after, it stops supporting the previous ones. This has just happened with iOS 13.3.

Apple will no longer continue to sign this version that it has declared obsolete. So does not respond to the problems that may arise with it and it has done just before a new version of Jailbreak appears. So it is good that you update to the new version.

iOS 13.3 a version that will only be valid for Jailbreak

Right now iOS 13.3 is only “valid” for those people who want to try the Jailbreak. Apple has made a good move by stopping signing this version. He has done it right with the news of the arrival of a new version of unc0ver for the A12 and A13 devices.

We are not going to enter into the eternal debate of whether at this point it is convenient or worth it to Jailbreak iOS. All of us we know that it is not without dangers, which are open doors to malware but also to innovative applications that Apple does not have.

A note. If you are not in iOS 13.3 you should stay in the lowest version you can and in this way access the jailbreak through checkr1n. You can release your iOS from iOS 12.3 even up to 13.3.1

Remember: Releasing or opening the operating system carries risks that you must be willing to take.