Apple substantially improves FaceTime quality

The iOS 14.2 update has improved the resolution of FaceTime video calls, although this improvement was not described in the update change list. Apparently, iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 series can now send and receive FaceTime HD video calls at 1080p resolution over Wi-Fi. IPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max can use FaceTime HD over WiFi and 5G. No iPhone model can use FaceTime HD and take advantage of the maximum high resolution images of 1080p over a 4G / LTE cellular connection, not even the recent iPhone 12. FaceTime was introduced on June 7, 2010 with the arrival of the iPhone 4 FaceTime HD offers a significant improvement in image quality compared to the non-HD version. It is unknown why Apple decided not to include the FaceTime update in the iOS 14.2 documentation but, in any case, it makes sense to improve FaceTime during a global pandemic as more and more iPhone users turn to this tool to stay in touch with your family and friends.