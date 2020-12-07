MobileiphoneTech News

Apple substantially improves FaceTime quality

By Abraham
0
0
Group Facetime Iphone Ipad Ios 12.jpg
Group Facetime Iphone Ipad Ios 12.jpg

Must Read

iphone

Apple substantially improves FaceTime quality

Abraham - 0
The iOS 14.2 update has improved the resolution of FaceTime video calls, although this improvement was not described in the update change list. Apparently,...
Read more
Mobile

The rarest Apple Watch strap has 2 built-in cameras

Abraham - 0
After four years of development, this Apple Watch strap with integrated forward and backward cameras is going on sale. This strap called Wristcam has...
Read more
Mobile

These are all the folding Samsung phones that we will see in 2021

Abraham - 0
Samsung is betting heavily on folding smartphones, and is expected to launch new models in 2021. A new report from South Korea gives us...
Read more
iphone

Apple will replace your iPhone 11 if the screen has problems with the touch

Abraham - 0
Apple has announced a new repair program for the iPhone 11. Some iPhone 11 may experience problems where the screen stops responding to keystrokes....
Read more
Abraham

The iOS 14.2 update has improved the resolution of FaceTime video calls, although this improvement was not described in the update change list. Apparently, iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 series can now send and receive FaceTime HD video calls at 1080p resolution over Wi-Fi. IPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max can use FaceTime HD over WiFi and 5G. No iPhone model can use FaceTime HD and take advantage of the maximum high resolution images of 1080p over a 4G / LTE cellular connection, not even the recent iPhone 12. FaceTime was introduced on June 7, 2010 with the arrival of the iPhone 4 FaceTime HD offers a significant improvement in image quality compared to the non-HD version. It is unknown why Apple decided not to include the FaceTime update in the iOS 14.2 documentation but, in any case, it makes sense to improve FaceTime during a global pandemic as more and more iPhone users turn to this tool to stay in touch with your family and friends.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

The rarest Apple Watch strap has 2 built-in cameras

Abraham - 0
After four years of development, this Apple Watch strap with integrated forward and backward cameras is going on sale. This strap called Wristcam has...
Read more
Mobile

These are all the folding Samsung phones that we will see in 2021

Abraham - 0
Samsung is betting heavily on folding smartphones, and is expected to launch new models in 2021. A new report from South Korea gives us...
Read more
iphone

Apple will replace your iPhone 11 if the screen has problems with the touch

Abraham - 0
Apple has announced a new repair program for the iPhone 11. Some iPhone 11 may experience problems where the screen stops responding to keystrokes....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©