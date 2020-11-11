Apple sues Corellium for copyright infringement

Intellectual rights are fundamental for the development of any current society. It is that, if they did not exist, there would be no incentive for research (and even less for art). And just as it has been taken to court once, this time It is up to Apple to claim for what is its own by presenting a lawsuit against Corellium for violation of your copyright (copyright), or more specifically for emulating iOS and its applications.

Apple sues Corellium for emulating iOS …

The fort of Corellium, and claims to be the first to do so, is a tool that offers virtualization of iOS, Android and Linux systems on ARM. Basically, what it allows is to view from a browser how an application would look and how it would work.

Its usefulness is obvious, especially for developers and advanced users which, in this way, avoid manipulating their own devices (with the risks of blocking and failures that this implies).

It is true that it may all be about one vendetta by Apple. Is that, before Corellium, Chris Wade and his partners were already recognized but for their participation in the jailbreak scene, which for years has been the martyrdom of those on the block.

But the violation of the “Copyright Act”Seems palpable. Why Corellium’s entire business is based on replicating to the smallest detail the entire image and operation of the operating system (and its applications), in this case, Apple.

At first glance, it is possible to conclude that it is a copy of iOS, and if this does not have the authorization of those from Cupertino, it is also illegal.

He claims for violation of his copyright, but it may be a revenge by Apple …

In fact, in the same tool it is possible to see (and use) images of Apple’s hardware, which bogs things down even more.

In her lawsuit, the creator of the iPhone denounces that Corellium markets a replica of its mobile operating system without a license or permission. And warn that, Although the defendant shields itself for research purposes, it does not allow its users to reveal flaws or errors that they can detect, an essential element to sustain said grounds for exclusion.