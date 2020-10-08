Apple has sued a former recycling partner, GEEP Canada, for reselling at least 103,845 iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch that they were supposed to recycle. “At least 11,766 pounds (5,300 kg) of Apple devices left the GEEP facility without being destroyed – a fact that GEEP itself confirmed,” the Apple complaint states. Apple shipped more than 500,000 iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches to the recycling company between January 2015 and December 2017. When Apple did an audit, it found that 18 percent of those devices were still accessing the Internet through cellular networks. That 18 percent doesn’t include Apple devices without a cellular radio, so it’s possible that an even higher percentage was resold. Apple claims at least C $ 31 million (approximately € 20 million) from its former partner. The recycling company denies any wrongdoing, but acknowledges that there was a robbery as three employees stole the devices. Apple disagrees, arguing that these employees were in fact top managers of the recycling company. Apple has worked to improve its environmental practices, including an effort to bring recycling to its own facilities with its own teardown robots like Daisy, which are designed to recover iPhone components that traditional recyclers can’t. Restoring and reselling devices is part of GEEP’s business, but from Apple’s point of view, reselling these devices would not have been right. Just because the products can be resold on the black market does not mean that they meet Apple’s quality or safety standards.