Apple takes a tough step to Senate antitrust testimony

A Senate subcommittee wants to ask antitrust questions of Google Y Manzana about their software stores, but the manufacturer of the iPhone He declined the request to testify.

In a letter Tim Cook explains why they cannot testify in the Senate at this time

Apple told senators it was unable to do so due to ongoing litigation. That’s probably a reference to Epic’s lawsuit. Games vs. Manzana which is currently in the pre-trial phase.

The Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights of the Judicial Committee is planning a hearing “To examine competition concerns raised by app stores”, according to its president, Senator Amy Klobuchar.

On Friday, Tim Cook the CEO of Apple, sent a letter saying:

Apple has known for weeks that the Subcommittee was planning a hearing on this issue and was involved in discussions with our staff about who would testify on Apple’s behalf. However, a little over two weeks [16 días] Before the scheduled hearing, Apple abruptly stated that it would not provide any witnesses to testify at a hearing in April.

For now Google whether he will testify about his Play Store at the hearing.

Antitrust accusations from the App Store

Apple faces accusations that it abuses its control of the App Store. That includes Epic games, developer of Fortnite, which will take the maker of the iconic iPhone to court next May. This is apparently the case that caused Apple to withdraw from the Senate subcommittee hearing.

The company faces scrutiny beyond US borders. Government agencies in the EU and the UK are investigating whether the App Store it also violates its antitrust laws.

Cupertino’s response to these allegations is that it spent billions of dollars building the App Store, and the company deserves to capitalize on it. “Apple has helped build an economy of more than half a trillion dollars a year, half a trillion, and it takes a small portion of that for the innovation it unleashed and the expense of running the store. “Tim Cook said in a recent interview.

