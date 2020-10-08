Social NetworksFacebookLatest newsTech NewsMobile

Apple temporarily waives 30% commission on Facebook SMB payment events

By Abraham
Abraham

Facebook announced in August that small businesses could create events that users would have to pay to attend (for example, virtual classes, concerts, etc.). In an effort to help small creators, Facebook said it would not keep some of the money raised from viewers and asked Apple to do the same. However, at the time, the Cupertino-based company did not grant the request. Now the situation has changed. Apple has temporarily agreed to allow Facebook to process fees for its online payment events through Facebook Pay, its digital payment system. That means Apple will forgive the App Store’s 30% commission for the social media giant’s new functionality. This moratorium will run until December 31 and companies that create paid events on the platform will receive all profits after tax deduction. Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne has made the following statements: This is a difficult time for small businesses and creators, so we are not collecting any fees on paid online events as long as communities remain closed due to the pandemic. Apple has agreed to provide a brief three-month respite after which struggling companies will once again have to pay Apple 30% App Store tax. However, this will not apply to game creators. Regarding this exception, Facebook Vice President of Gaming Vivek Sharma said: “Unfortunately we had to make this concession to get the temporary postponement for other businesses.”

