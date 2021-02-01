Tech GiantsAppleTech News

“Apple the most admired company in the world”, surpassing Amazon, Microsoft …

Today the annual ranking most recognized by Fortune for companies around the world. The stellar news, “Apple the most admired company in the world”; a recognition that again wins by beating Disney, Amazon and Microsoft.

After a year in which humanity relied more than ever on the giants of technology, to connect, entertain and even feed ourselves in a moment of isolation, it is quite logical that Apple, Amazon and Microsoft occupy the first three places in the Fortune ranking of the most admired company in the world, something that gives a lot of prestige to the corporate image.

By the 2021 edition, Fortune downgraded more than 1,500 companies to the category of the world’s most admired company with the help of Korn Ferry and nearly 4,000 corporate executives, directors and analysts who voted in a survey.

The study included 9 criteria:

To determine the top-rated companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility. and the ability to attract talent. A company’s score must be in the top half of its industry survey to be included.

Fortune says this is Apple’s fourteenth year on the World’s Most Admired Companies list. While Apple was able to beat other tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft, Fortune notes that Disney, which ranked fourth, has topped the entertainment category for an impressive 18 years.

Rounding out the top 10 are Starbucks, Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, JP Morgan Chase, Netflix, and Costco. You can check out the full Fortune rankings here. The full description of each company for the 2021 study does not appear at the time of this writing.

