Apple: the single Apple One subscription coming with iOS 14?

By Brian Adam
Of the single Apple One subscription including Music, Arcade and TV + we have already talked in the past, but some rumors report that the launch could be really close and arrive in conjunction with iOS 14.

The source of these rumors is the beta of the Apple Music app for Android. Some developers have in fact found within it explicit references to the single subscription, which should also include Music.

The discovered code relates to an alert that will warn users that “both subscriptions will not be charged“to Apple Music and Apple One to those who choose the latter option.

In another string of code there is another reference, relating to a message in which it is stated that “your Apple Music subscription will be included with Apple One starting in [data non inserita]. You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac“.

There is no other information about it, but it is undeniable that one one-time subscription including Apple News +, Apple TV + and Apple Music it might appeal to many. Apple, however, is studying several bundles: the base package should only offer Apple Music and Apple TV +, the second also Apple Arcade and the third also News +. An ultratop level would also be envisaged including Apple Music, TV + Arcade, News + and iCloud and a new fitness-oriented service with virtual lessons.

No indication on prices, but there is a I save between 2 and 5 Dollars per month depending on the package.

