Apple to offer gift cards on Black Friday

Black Friday is just around the corner. And unlike other brands, Apple is not going to offer any kind of discount on such an important day, in the United States for decades and in Europe for a couple of years. However, it is not all bad news since yes that Apple will offer gift cards for the purchase of products on Black Friday.

Obviously, a direct discount is not the same as a gift card. But if we consider that Apple never offers discounts, obtaining a gift card, even if it is to spend within Apple itself it’s not bad at all.

If you need an Apple product, take advantage of the gift cards that will be delivered between November 27 and 30

So if you had thought to buy any of the products that we will list later, wait for the four special days purchase from Apple. From Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30, some bitten apple products will have free gift cards from € 25 to € 150, to spend on the next purchase at the Apple Store.

AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 3 will have a € 25 gift card. The next step of € 50 gift is the widest and includes the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, second-generation iPhone SE, MacBook Pro and Air with Intel processors, iPad mini 5, Apple TV HD and 4K, Powerbeats 4, Powerbeats Pro and Beats Studio 3.

For the purchase of an iPhone 11 Apple will give you € 50 to buy in the Apple Store

To finish with the list of products we show you the two that offer a greater discount. On the one hand if you buy The 2020 iPad Pro will give you € 100. And if you get a 21.5-inch iMac to hit the jackpot, € 150 to spend within the Apple Store.