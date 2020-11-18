Apple to pay $ 113 million for iPhone “Batterygate” case

Manzana will pay 113 million dollars to solve an investigation that accused him of hiding the “battery degradation” of old iPhones from their owners. In this case 34 states are involved. At the time, they alleged that Cupertino used tricks to slow down their customers’ iPhones and thus preserve the battery of mobile devices.

For some, Apple’s strategy was really to make them think that their phones had flaws, when in fact the problem was the batteries. Problems that could have been solved with a change of these.

The company’s “throttling” came to light in 2017, when users began complaining that their iPhones were experiencing slowdowns after updating their operating systems.

Apple apologized for “Batterygate” case

The number of complaints was so great that Apple ended up acknowledging the malpractice and apologizing for it, even offering discounts on battery replacement for those affected.

At the time, this generated contempt on the part of consumers, and they pointed out to Apple to force them to buy new smartphones, of course, more expensive. In this regard, the attorney general of Arizona, Mark Brnovich expressed:

“Big technologies must stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products. I am committed to holding these tech giants accountable if they hide the truth from their users. “

Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana were the states that led this investigation. This Wednesday, they agreed that the apple company should pay a fine of 113 million dollars, in addition to guaranteeing transparency so that this does not happen again.

Both Democrats and Republicans participated in this agreement. For its part, Apple did not comment on this sad fact. It should be noted that the agreement exonerates her from accepting any guilt.

