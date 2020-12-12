Apple TV + and Disney + are in danger of closing in Europe if they do not modify their catalog

The European Union has, for many years, very specific directives on how the audiovisual panorama should govern in our continent, in such a way that the Large distributors and operators take into account the development and promotion of content made in Europe. And digital video streaming platforms are, now, the ones that have been put in the crosshairs of all that legislation.

And both Apple TV + and Disney + are right now in the target of European authorities who are convinced that American services, right now, do not meet the most basic requirements of those regulations to continue operating in our continent. Specifically in everything that has to do with the percentage of series, films or documentaries that are hosted on its servers and that do not belong to production companies located in the European Union.

Threat of closure if you do not modify your catalog

Apple TV + premiered on November 1, 2019 and Disney + in March 2020 in Spain. Since then, practically all of the content they have is of American production Since, unlike other platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video (from Amazon), they have not reached regional agreements with production companies in other countries to produce specific content. So either change that policy or they will most likely risk a blackout throughout the European Union.

Minister Catherine Martin says Apple TV + has to have minimum 30pc European content or govt will shut it down across Europe. (- Same new legislative bill, implementing EU directive.)

Right now, Community legislation sets the minimum amount of content that these giants must have in their catalog at 30%, leaving (at most) the remaining 70% for series, films or documentaries from any other source. Until now, that directive was not mandatory but it will be at the end of this 2020 when they begin to take it really seriously. Needless to say, both Netflix and Prime Video are close to, or meet, that requirement, but neither Apple TV + nor Disney + come close.

Ireland’s own Minister of Tourism and Culture, Catherine Martin, took advantage of a press conference to recall that “On-demand audiovisual media services provided by media service providers shall ensure that a minimum of 30% of the works in their catalogs qualify as European. “This category affects all productions that have their origin in any member state, one member or are co-produced, even if other countries outside of our common market participate.

Also is true that Apple has easier to correct this error because its catalog is very limited, But in the case of Disney +, whose content is practically the complete history of the company since its founding 90 years ago, adding new series, films or documentaries made in European Union countries seems very, very complicated. But we will see.