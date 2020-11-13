Apple TV app comes to PlayStation and Xbox

We come to the middle of the month of November, a year that has never stopped surprising us, and it is that in the face of all the adversity that the planet is going through, the good news always comes to cheer up, now it is the turn of the Apple TV app at last comes to Sony video game consoles specifically to the PlayStation 4 and of course to the current new generation console the PlayStation 5, then we will tell you all the details.

Today this great news has been mentioned, finally the Apple TV application already is available for download globally on PlayStation Network Just as Sony promised last month, the Apple TV app is now available for download on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles via the PlayStation Store.

This great news is followed by the official launch of PlayStation 5 for today, November 13, in the countries of the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, this new console It will be available for purchase by users in more countries from November 19. However, if you want to download the Apple TV app, users who own a PlayStation 4 can now download the application.

The Apple TV app is available on PlayStation, Xbox and smart TVs

As users of the bitten apple brand know, the Apple TV application features a variety of content from the iTunes Store, in addition to the offerings of third-party content providers, including Showtime, Starz and Noggin, as well as as we have seen on Apple TV itself, the application also provides access to the Apple TV + streaming platform itself, in this we can find movies, television shows and original content of the brand of the bitten apple.

Recall that Apple TV + is available under a monthly subscription of $ 4.99, however, it should be mentioned that users can include this service in the Apple One package, you can also opt for a 1 year free trial When purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac, it does not apply to “low value” items such as Apple pencils or other accessories.