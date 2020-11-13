Tech NewsApps

Apple TV for Sony TVs with Android TV now available through Google Play

By Brian Adam
Apple TV for Sony TVs with Android TV now available through Google Play
Apple Tv For Sony Tvs With Android Tv Now Available

Apps

Apple TV for Sony TVs with Android TV now available through Google Play

Brian Adam - 0
The application of Apple tv for Android TV (or Google TV) has been exclusively, at least for now, the manufacturer of televisions...
The application of Apple tv for Android TV (or Google TV) has been exclusively, at least for now, the manufacturer of televisions Sony that last October confirmed that the application would reach its models later this year.

From today, the application of Apple tv for the compatible Sony TVs is now available for download through the Google Play Store, so you no longer have to wait for Sony to launch a system update.

Apple TV for Sony

Apple tv

Apple tv allows users to buy or rent the latest movies and enjoy through subscription Apple TV + (€ 4.99 / month) of exclusive content from Apple Originals.

The Apple TV design for Sony televisions is like that of Apple’s own device and that of other compatible television manufacturers. The interface is divided into five sections “Watch now”, “Movies”, “Series”, “Children’s” and “Library”) together with access to the browser and settings.

Apple tv

The application allows us to access our recent purchases and filter the content by genre. The contents can be reproduced in up to 4K HDR.

Compatible Devices

At the moment, it seems Apple is only going to support a small selection of Sony televisions released from 2018 onwards. The list of compatible devices is as follows:

  • Sony Z9F Series (2018)
  • Sony A9F Series (2018)
  • Sony Z9G Series (2019)
  • Sony A9G Series (2019)
  • Sony X950G Series (2019)
  • Sony X850G Series (55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models, 2019)
  • Sony Z8H Series (2020)
  • Sony A9S Series (2020)
  • Sony A8H Series (2020)
  • Sony X95H Series (2020)
  • Sony X90H Series (2020)
  • Sony X85H Series (2020)
  • Sony X80H Series (2020)
Apple tv

Apple tv

  • Developer: Apple Inc.
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools

Via | AP

