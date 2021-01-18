Apple TV + renews the design of its web version for Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

Apple TV + is a true reflection of what the spirit of Apple has been throughout history, where practically He has only looked at his devices, leaving aside everything that happened beyond his borders. But unbelievably, in recent years the Cupertino people have taken a slight turnaround, exporting some of their current services to places like Android, Windows, etc.

This is the case of Apple TV +. Released on November 1, 2019, it was only available for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV of the company although later the explosion came thanks to the publication of all kinds of applications on Fire TV, consoles and Smart TV, etc. At the end of everything, the web version arrived, so that all its series and movies could also be seen through Android or PC.

Interface renewal

That first arrival in browsers to allow access to the contents of the platform came in a very simple way, with a really rough and little worked design that was very far, for example, from what other competitors style like Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Disney +, etc. As we already showed you at the time, all the contents appeared as a simple vertical list where the productions were happening without an apparent pre-established order. Too basic and too unusable.

New Apple TV + design via browser.

However, in the last hours, Apple has completely revamped that user interface and it has brought it much closer to what we can see in any official Apple TV app for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS or macOS, where there is a certain hierarchy in the organization, taking into account current criteria above all. In case it doesn’t help us with that, sections with recommendations by genre, content type and special highlights will also appear.

New Apple TV + design via browser.

Definitely, now it is much easier to find older productions and, above all, take better control of what we see thanks to a quantity of data that has improved substantially. We will not only have a brief overview of the series, film, documentary or chapter we want to see, but also information regarding its image quality (HD, 4K, etc.), sound compatibility with Dolby standards, extras and documentaries “behind the scenes” as well as direct access to the biographies of actors and directors.

As we tell you, it is a great leap in quality that has taken and that those subscribers who have other non-Apple devices in which to view this platform will be able to enjoy.

