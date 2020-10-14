Apple TV + will extend the free period for three more months, until when?

On November 1, it will be the first year of existence of Apple TV +, Apple’s streaming platform with original series, films and documentaries that tries to compete, in its own way, with Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, etc. And if you remember, one of the first promotions he launched is that all those users who bought an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac at that time, gave them a year subscription integer.

So on the count, next November 1 we should finish that free year that some have had of this subscription, to start paying for the service like any other … although it seems that it will not be like that. Apple plans to extend that period for three more months, until February 1, 2021, at which time, yes, all those who took advantage of this promotion will have the same conditions as those of other users who did not have this grace period.

But there are exceptions and other dates

Now, not everyone subscribed as soon as the service started on November 1, 2019, so there are exceptions. All those who did it between that date and January 31, 2020, will automatically extend that period free three more months. Like those who joined the Apple TV + bandwagon in the days following its launch, paying for a whole year in advance: they won’t have to renew now, but 90 days from now.

How to see when your Apple TV + subscription ends.

If you want to know the renewal date of your subscription to Apple TV + you just have to go to the App Store, click on your avatar in the Cupertino store, top right, then touch on “Subscriptions” and, by last, check the dates that appear both outside and inside the service itself. In our case, we show you the example of a service purchased on the same day of launch, so it will be automatically extended (in theory) for three months until February 1, 2021.

At the moment Apple has not officially announced anything but remember that this afternoon we will have virtual keynote presentation of the new iPhone 12 so we can expect an announcement and subsequent update of this information on our devices. So much so that news is expected around the Apple TV ecosystem and its devices, with a new one that would replace the 4K launched in September 2017.