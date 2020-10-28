Apple updates its Music app for Android with a new design and interface improvements

One of the three applications that Apple has on Google Play has just received one of its biggest transformations: Apple Music changes its design adapting to the style of iOS 14. Larger cards, reorganized options menu, more visual interface and also much more animated.

If we talk about music streaming platforms, surely one of us comes to mind as a priority: Spotify. However, we have other candidates from which to listen to all kinds of music on any platform, such as YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer or Apple Music. The apple company decided to move its service from iOS to Android, only one that users of this system can use on their phones. And now it has been completely renovated with the biggest aesthetic change to date.

Apple Music finally gets the redesign it deserved

Apple Music has hardly changed its design since Apple released the application in beta for Android devices back in November 2015. The following year it updated with the stable version without showing a significant evolution in appearance. The app has remained more or less unchanged and without including excessive news apart from supporting Chromecast or Google Home. Now, after a test where Apple thoroughly renewed the visible face of Music, this version definitely reaches everyone.

Apple Music thoroughly revamps its Android interface to match its iOS 14 counterpart in design. Lower menu with five perfectly differentiated accesses (listen, explore, radio, library and search), the album covers are much larger, Apple Music expands the recommendation cards while animating some of them, gives the radio much more presence (both to the three live stations and to the musical selection by genre or artist), the personal library is enlarged the size of its covers and the search section is completely renewed to show the different genres in a colorful way. This section is especially reminiscent of Spotify search.

This new version of Apple Music, amounting to 3.4, is now available to all users of the music platform. It can be updated directly from the Google Play Store: as soon as you do it, the application will open with the new design.

