Apple users spent more than $ 72 billion …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Spending on the App Store in 2020 exceeded the $ 72 billion. Along with the “Games” category, the majority of user purchases were focused on the “Entertainment” category, which grew 29.3% year-on-year, exceeding $ 5.3 billion.

$ 72 billion of spending in 2020 on the App Store. It surpasses Google Play again

TikTok generated most of the worldwide revenue in the ‌App Store‌ in 2020 unrelated to the “Games” category. This represents an annual growth of more than 600%, with more than 1,200 million dollars.

Total global computing in the ‌App Store‌ reached 72.3 billion US dollars, an increase of 30.3% year-on-year. Let us remember that in 2019 total spending amounted to 55,500 million.

In the same way as in other years, purchases in the App Store surpassed Google Play, which in any case, grew by 30% year-on-year, from 29.7 billion in 2019 to 38.6 billion by 2020. The ‌App Store‌ generated 87, 3% more in consumption than for Android devices, and both platforms experienced roughly the same year-on-year growth.

The App Store‌ and Google Play collectively reach nearly 143 billion in purchases

First-time installs also set a new record in 2020, with ‌App Store‌ and Google Play collectively reaching nearly 143 billion, roughly 23.7% more than in 2019. This figure is roughly 14% higher than year-on-year growth.

The “Games” category reached new market shares, generating $ 79.5 billion last year in both app stores globally. The report notes that this is 26% more than in 2019, and represents 71.7% of all application spending by 2020.

According to data from Sensor Tower, around $ 47.6 billion of iOS games were consumed in 2020, 25% more than in 2019. Games accounted for 66% of all ingresosthe App Store‌ revenue, and the highest grossing game on iOS was Honor of kings.