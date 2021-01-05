Apple wants all its iPhone 13 to arrive with LiDAR sensors

- Advertisement -

LiDAR is a term that we have become accustomed to in the last year and that refers to a device that, according to Wikipedia, “allows the distance from a laser emitter to an object or surface to be determined using a pulsed laser beam”. In other words, by constantly sending those beams it is capable of mapping an entire area and digitizing it for any subsequent use we want to do.

Thanks to this technology, for example, archaeologists have been able to rediscover new areas in excavations or, in the case of iPhones, all these advantages translate into greater precision when applying photographic effects or to immerse ourselves in virtual worlds thanks to an augmented reality that every day that passes offers more and better results in applications and video games of all kinds.

One sensor available for all models

The fact is that, as reported from DigiTimes, the policy that Apple has followed in 2020 with its LiDAR sensors is going to change substantially, allowing them to reach models that last year seemed banned forever. Thus, and unlike the iPhone 12, the future iPhone 13 will all have this technology, without distinction.

For that reason, Smartphones hitting stores this year will all have that little black circle that you can see in the opening image and that he will be in charge of carrying out all that scanning work of what is in front of him, which includes both the Mini and standard models, so it will not be an exclusive closed preserve of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. phones that, if nothing exceptional happens, will hit stores at the end of next September.

iPad Pro with LiDAR sensors. Manzana

According to the same information, lThe Cupertino people signed a contract with Sony to be the official supplier of these components and that expires in the year 2023, reason why until that date the supplies of the Japanese seem assured. It should be noted that the PlayStation brand is developing a new generation of these sensors that include a more precise “single photon avalanche diode array (SPAD)”. Remember that The first time Apple included one of these LiDAR sensors in its devices was in March last year, when the new 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pro models arrived on the market that began to be sold just after the coronavirus pandemic in the West.

