Apple wants to get you back in shape with Apple Watch: here is the Apple Fitness + service

By Brian Adam
Apple continues to focus on services, and during the keynote in which it presented the new Apple Watch Series 6, it announced the new...
Apple continues to focus on services, and during the keynote in which it presented the new Apple Watch Series 6, it announced the new Apple Fitness + subscription service, which had been talked about earlier and which integrates perfectly with smartwatches.

The service will include a wide range of workouts: i Apple executives talk about over ten different workout types, which will be updated weekly. The workout can be monitored through a graphical interface that will show our personal trainers as they explain the exercises and metrics on calories burned. In addition, Apple Fitness + adapts perfectly to all types of devices: from TVs to iPads, through Macs and iPhones.

When starting a workout it will be possible to choose the duration, but for the laziest it will be a “Beginner program” available which will allow you to quickly get back in shape without overdoing it, while remaining motivated.

Motivation is a central aspect of this service, which will be seamlessly integrated with Apple Music: the Cupertino-based company’s music streaming service will provide a wide range of background music to suit your tastes.

Apple Fitness + will be available later this year in a limited number of countries (not including Italy) at a price of 9.99 Dollars per month. Alternatively, you can take out the annual subscription for $ 79.99. Both can be shared with family members at no extra charge.

