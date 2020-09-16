Apple wants to get you back in shape with Apple Watch: here is the Apple Fitness + service

Apple continues to focus on services, and during the keynote in which it presented the new Apple Watch Series 6, it announced the new Apple Fitness + subscription service, which had been talked about earlier and which integrates perfectly with smartwatches.

The service will include a wide range of workouts: i Apple executives talk about over ten different workout types, which will be updated weekly. The workout can be monitored through a graphical interface that will show our personal trainers as they explain the exercises and metrics on calories burned. In addition, Apple Fitness + adapts perfectly to all types of devices: from TVs to iPads, through Macs and iPhones.

When starting a workout it will be possible to choose the duration, but for the laziest it will be a “Beginner program” available which will allow you to quickly get back in shape without overdoing it, while remaining motivated.

Motivation is a central aspect of this service, which will be seamlessly integrated with Apple Music: the Cupertino-based company’s music streaming service will provide a wide range of background music to suit your tastes.

Apple Fitness + will be available later this year in a limited number of countries (not including Italy) at a price of 9.99 Dollars per month. Alternatively, you can take out the annual subscription for $ 79.99. Both can be shared with family members at no extra charge.