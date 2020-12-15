Apple wants to increase iPhone production by 20% in 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As is well known, 2020 has been a difficult year. Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies saw their activities delayed. In the case of mobile companies, the launch of new equipment.

For its part, Apple ended up launching a variety of products and services, some more striking than others. Among them, the iPhone 12, a phone loaded with new technologies that position it as one of our favorites. It seems that the Cupertino company is confident in the potential of the mobile device, as it has asked its suppliers to increase iPhone production by 20 percent by 2021.

This manufacturing percentage translates to approximately 230 million smartphones. Of which, the apple company expects to produce approximately 96 million by mid-year, according to Nikkei Asia report.

Apple includes in the manufacturing list the iPhone 13

It seems that the manufacturing order not only includes the current iPhone 12, but also the next generation of smartphones, the iPhone 13. In this regard, Nikkei has indicated that:

“The planned production for the next quarter and the following quarter has been decided and the outlook is quite bright. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are especially stronger than we estimate, while the demand for the iPhone 12 is in line with the forecast, but the iPhone 12 mini is a bit slow. “

As for the iPhone 13, it is speculated that it will come with a powerful camera composed of six lenses. In addition to a screen with ProMotion technology and a 120 Hz soda cup.

The news portal of Softpedia adds that “people familiar with the matter recently suggested that there would be no delay in generation 2021 and that all models would arrive on time, according to the typical schedule.”

A sign that Apple is confident in the quality of its products and the high potential for sales. After everything does not want to repeat what happened with the iPhone 12, which were sold out, they ran out of components a few days after they were released. Therefore, the company had to resort to old-generation telephones to fill the shelves of its stores.

.