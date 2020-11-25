Apple wants to remove the last port that is alive from the iPhone 13

It is not the first time we have heard such information but, unlike other times, now there are reasons to think that Apple is considering eliminating the only port that is healthy to your iPhone: the Lightning. The one to which we connect the charger and to which, until recently, we also plugged the Earpods through the famous 3.5mm minijack adapter.

But since 2016, Apple’s policy has been directed towards a destination where the phone will only be able to communicate with the outside world through its wireless connections, leaving the wiring for the history books. So by 2021 it is very possible that, if not all, if some of the iPhone 13 that reach the market will do so without that connector at the bottom, so it will only be possible to recharge it through a wireless base or, of course, with an official Californian MagSafe accessory.

Progressive elimination

According to the best known analyst of the Apple environment, Ming-Chi Kuo, Tim Cook’s people already have on the table the development of an iPhone 13 that won’t have any charging ports to plug in any cables, of no standard. Neither Lightning nor, of course, USB-C. This is a full-blown elimination that would leave us the only option to recover the battery from wireless technologies.

iPhone connected to a Lightning cable. Unsplash

As we tell you, it would not be a complete and sudden transformation but the launch of one of the iPhone 13 with this feature that, according to the same leakers (including the famous Jon Prosser), luck would fall on the Pro Max. The largest and most expensive model you would happen to remove from your box, too, the Lightning to USB-C cable They have brought the latest iPhone 12 to replace it with another with a MagSafe end. In the style of the Apple Watch.

Although this feature has already been rumored to become a reality with this year’s iPhone 12, the truth is that circumstances could have helped Americans to be more conservative and introduce the changes a generation later, in 2021. At last and last. cape, the seed of that decision is already planted in the market and is called MagSafe. When these iPhone 13 hit the stores, these accessories will already have a year behind them and future buyers will have cheaper alternatives, from third parties, to replace the traditional charger.

It is a movement similar to the one that occurred in 2016 when Apple removed the headset connector from its iPhone 7 from the map and, simultaneously, presented its new Airpods wireless that made millions of users forget about that controversial decision.

>