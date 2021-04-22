Apple wants to revolutionize the world of podcasts with this new premium service

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Apple was, surely, one of the first companies to bet on the podcast format. You just have to look back to find references to these audio episodes in your old iTunes application for Mac, which already had a specific section from which to download those programs on the oldest still wheel iPods. Those music players that were part of our lives before the landing of smartphones in 2007. Well now it seems that Apple may announce a podcast subscription service at its “Spring Loaded” event tomorrow, according to Peter Kafka of Vox and the findings in the iOS 14.5 beta version. Apple wants to revolutionize the podcast world with this new premium service One user commented in a tweet that he is “pretty sure Apple is preparing its own podcast plan, a paid subscription service, on Tuesday.” From MacRumors they now say that this user’s claim aligns with the findings in the beta version of iOS 14.5. The Podcasts app in iOS 14.5 features a new account button on the “Listen Now” tab, just like Apple Music. Notifications settings have been moved to this new area, which will presumably include other account and subscription information. Apple has yet to announce a release date for iOS 14.5, but with eight beta versions released, iOS 14.5 is nearing the end of the testing process. The update is likely to be released after the Apple event. Additionally, another report from Loup Ventures analysts defends a new Apple service tentatively titled “Podcasts +.” According to the report, this service would form one more level of quality in the existing Podcasts application, offering a selection of exclusive premium programs. It is speculated that the service will be included as part of Apple One and ‌‌Apple Music‌‌, at no additional charge to existing paid subscribers. Podcasts + would help “generate growing interest” in ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ and ‌‌Apple One‌‌ as a result, “generating high-margin recurring revenue.” Apple has been working on it for a while Apple had discussions to buy the Wondery podcast network before it was bought by Amazon, and completed the acquisition of the Scout FM podcasting app in September 2020, signaling the company’s move. in the podcasting space. Apple has already started releasing several original podcasts like “The Line,” some of which focus on its Apple TV + output, which may be similar to how the company began experimenting with original programming on Apple Music before announcing Apple TV. +. The new service could be announced tomorrow, presumably to accompany iOS 14.5, at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event.