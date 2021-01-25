Apple warned that the use of the iPhone 12 may affect the …

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Apple recently updated a technical support document that included new tips for iPhone 12 users with implanted pacemakers and defibrillators. The reason is that the Cupertino company warned that both its smart smartphone and the MagSafe can affect the operation of medical devices. iPhone 12 and MagSafe could interfere with pacemaker operation

“data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colores.jpg?fit=300%2C168&ssl= 1 “data-large-file =” https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colores.jpg?fit=640%2C358&ssl = 1 “=” https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colores.jpg?resize=640%2C358&ssl=1 “loading = “lazy” data-srcset = “https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colores.jpg?w=1200&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colores.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1 300w, https: / /i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colores.jpg?resize=650%2C364&ssl=1 650w, https: //i0.wp. com / iosmac.es / wp-content / uploads / 2021/01 / iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colors.jpg? resize = 100% 2C56 & ssl = 1 100w, https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es /wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colores.jpg?resize=750%2C420&ssl=1 750w, https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/ uploads / 2021 / 01 / iPhone-12-Pro-Max-colors.jpg? Resize = 640% 2C358 & ssl = 1 640w, https://i0.wp.com/iosmac.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/iPhone-12 -Pro-Max-colores.jpg? Resize = 681% 2C381 & ssl = 1 681w “data-sizes =” auto “>

On the other hand, in the report they stressed that manufacturers of medical devices and health professionals should remain vigilant. They will have to inform patients of the interaction of iPhone 12 and other smart devices with their implantable cardiac electronic devices.