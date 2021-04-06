Apple warns developers: end of massive data collection is near

- Advertisement -

Every day that passes, users are more aware of the importance of maintaining a certain space of privacy within our devices, and although until now that territory has been quite wild, things are moving in the right direction, towards a panorama where they are the owners of smartphones, tablets, etc., the owners of what they want to share … or not. And Apple’s ATT (App Tracking Transparency) has been threatening to hit the market for many months, since it was announced as part of iOS 14 for the same launch day. The problem is that its operation is so radical and puts so much power in the hands of users, that the entire application industry and developers who have been collecting our data in recent years have needed an extra period to adapt. Its arrival is imminent We all knew that this ATT was going to arrive in the first half of 2021 (after the first delay) but it was Apple that has been in charge of alerting almost all developers to be prepared, because this new ” Transparent application tracking “is going to hit the market very soon. According to Californians, “at any time”, which will lead many companies to rethink and find a way to continue collecting this data, above all, convincing the user of the importance of granting them permission. What this ATT does is ask the user if he wants all the monitoring and data collection activity carried out by an application to remain as it was designed by the developer or not. In the event that we deny that access, the responsible company will not be tempted to do so in other ways since it is exposed to immediate and indefinite expulsion from the App Store, as well as the withdrawal of its developer status for the entire ecosystem. from Apple. In their communication to the companies, those of Cupertino remember that developers must ensure “that their applications are ready for iOS 14.5, iPad OS 14.5 and tv OS 14.5. With the next public release, all applications must use the App Tracking Transparency framework to request the user’s permission to track them or to access their device’s advertising identifier. Unless you receive permission from the user to enable tracking, the value of the device’s advertising identifier will be all zeros and you will not be able to track them. ” Needless to say, there are millions of users waiting like May water (pun intended) for the arrival of this ATT, which will finally allow us to maintain a certain margin of privacy without fearing that any application, search, text that we write, call of voice that we make or history of use of the device ends up on the servers of a company that, later, will obtain an economic profit at our expense.