Apple was the first surprised by the performance and autonomy of the M1 chip

Apple has introduced this week its new M1 chips that we find in the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. We still do not know how they will behave on a day-to-day basis, although the first leaked benchmarks indicate that they are very powerful and even surpass the own Intel Core-i9 of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. The performance of the M1 has not only surprised many of us, but Apple’s own folks as well. In an interview with The Independent, Apple’s vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi mentioned how surprised they were when they developed the chipset. We pass. You have these projects where, sometimes you have a goal and it’s like, ‘Well we’ve stayed close, that’s fine.’ This one, the reason we’re all crazy around here is that putting the pieces together, it was like, ‘This works better than we thought.’ While the performance on paper is impressive, what has impressed even more is the advertised battery life of the new notebooks, as Apple claims they will last between 17 and 20 hours. We started getting our battery life numbers and it was like ‘You’re kidding. I thought we had people who knew how to estimate these things. That being said, the new laptops have yet to be released, but they are available for pre-order now and we can’t wait to see how they fare with everyday use.