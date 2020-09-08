Tech News

Apple Watch 5 Unavailable for Purchase: Apple Watch 6 to Launch?

By Brian Adam
Apple Watch 5 Unavailable for Purchase: Apple Watch 6 to Launch?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple Watch 5 Unavailable for Purchase: Apple Watch 6 to Launch?

9to5Mac colleagues note that on the Apple Online Store in the US and China, Apple Watch 5 would suddenly disappear and no longer available for purchase, while delivery times in Brazil have significantly lengthened. According to many it would be a clear signal that Apple Watch 6 is around the corner.

This new indication is added to the rumor reported yesterday according to which in the week that has just begun, Apple could announce, through a press release, various products including Apple Watch Series 6. Jon Prosser talks about a press release coming this afternoon, while Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman argues that it will simply be the announcement of the presentation date.

However, many are sure that the presentation event of the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 is now around the corner, with the launch of the iPhone 12 which should take place in a staggered manner: initially two models will arrive on the market, followed by the following month from the other two of the line.

As for Apple Watch 6, the main function should be the blood oxygen monitoring: in this way, Apple will continue to expand its health and health functions, after introducing the ECG two years ago. Blood pressure measurement shouldn’t be in the game.

Other rumors have also spoken of a possible Apple Watch SE low cost, but no confirmations have emerged in this regard.

