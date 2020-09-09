Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch 6 smartwatch that, according to the well-known leaker Jon Prosser, it will be announced in the second week of September, for his renowned colleague L0vetodream it will not be so.

As written in a tweet dated 2 September 2020, according to L0vetodream “there will be no Watch this month “, obviously referring to the Cupertino clock. This post is also reflected in what is supported by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, according to which Apple would like to reveal both iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 to the public in one unique event in the second half of October. Even Jon Prosser actually stated that there will most likely be an Apple event that month, so Apple Watch 6 could appear on that occasion.

Among the various upcoming functions will be sleep monitoring, detecting mental health abnormalities such as anxiety and measuring the level of oxygen in the blood; hardware side instead we could see a longer battery life and the S6 chip, of which not much is known yet; while as an operating system there will certainly be watchOS 7, currently available in beta.