MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September
Apple Watch 6, Convinced Leaker: The Smartwatch Will Not Arrive

Must Read

Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Brian Adam - 0
Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

Brian Adam - 0
The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer's Android Go phone landed with modest specs...
Read more
Latest news

11th Gen Intel Core: CPU improves with Tiger Lake, but it’s the debut of Intel Xe GPUs that poses a generational shift

Brian Adam - 0
We finally have with us the new Intel microarchitecture. Is called Tiger lake, and will be the absolute protagonist in the also renewed processors...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple Watch 6, convinced leaker: the smartwatch will not arrive in September

Among the various Apple-branded innovations arriving on the market in autumn 2020 there is not only the iPhone 12 but also it Apple Watch 6 smartwatch that, according to the well-known leaker Jon Prosser, it will be announced in the second week of September, for his renowned colleague L0vetodream it will not be so.

As written in a tweet dated 2 September 2020, according to L0vetodream “there will be no Watch this month “, obviously referring to the Cupertino clock. This post is also reflected in what is supported by the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, according to which Apple would like to reveal both iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 to the public in one unique event in the second half of October. Even Jon Prosser actually stated that there will most likely be an Apple event that month, so Apple Watch 6 could appear on that occasion.

Among the various upcoming functions will be sleep monitoring, detecting mental health abnormalities such as anxiety and measuring the level of oxygen in the blood; hardware side instead we could see a longer battery life and the S6 chip, of which not much is known yet; while as an operating system there will certainly be watchOS 7, currently available in beta.

Related Articles

Android

India bans 118 other Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile: they are dangerous for the country

Brian Adam - 0
After the first bans in late June that hit TikTok, WeChat and 59 other Chinese apps, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Technology has...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 2.1 is updated to Android 10 Go Edition

Brian Adam - 0
The Nokia 2.1 arrived in Spain in 2018, specifically in the month of October. The Finnish manufacturer's Android Go phone landed with modest specs...
Read more
Latest news

11th Gen Intel Core: CPU improves with Tiger Lake, but it’s the debut of Intel Xe GPUs that poses a generational shift

Brian Adam - 0
We finally have with us the new Intel microarchitecture. Is called Tiger lake, and will be the absolute protagonist in the also renewed processors...
Read more
Android

The Google Assistant retrieves the shortcuts so you can customize your voice commands

Brian Adam - 0
Two years ago, the Google Assistant allowed us to customize our voice commands thanks to the shortcuts, a feature that disappeared after a few...
Read more
iphone

On Twitter check the possible presentation date of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
Apple could present the new iPhone 12 on September 28th. The indications come directly from Twitter where, as noted by some users, the Bitten...
Read more
Aircrafts

Starship’s delays don’t worry Elon Musk – he’s confident about the rocket’s future

Brian Adam - 0
The new powerful rocket Starship, owned by SpaceX, suffered many misfortunes during its tests and test flights. The company's CEO, however, is not worried...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©