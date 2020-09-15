Tech News

Apple Watch 6, Gurman curbs enthusiasm: “few changes compared to Apple Watch 5”

By Brian Adam
Last hours before the Apple keynote, and last rumors waiting for the ritual confirmations. To spread new rumors about what we are going to see on stage tonight, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman thought about his Twitter account, where he talked about theApple Watch 6.

The new smartwatch will certainly be among the protagonists of the Apple 7pm event, but it will not represent a revolution.

According to what Gurman stated, in fact, Apple Watch 6 won’t include many new features compared to the model released last year: the most important innovations will be represented by the monitoring of oxygenation in the blood, a parameter that we have unfortunately known especially during the Coronavirus pandemic, and a faster processor.

Different speech regarding the Apple Watch SE: Bloomberg expects a wearable very similar, in terms of design and hardware, to Apple Watch 5. The differences with the 6 will be represented by the lack of the fastest processor and the absence of the chip for oxygenation in the blood.

Always linked to Apple Watch, Gurman also expects the launch of a new service that will make up the unique Apple One subscription. Apparently it will be a subscription dedicated to fitness, which will likely provide users with advice on how to train and stay fit.

Gurman does not expect any news on Apple TV and especially on the iPhone 12.

We remind you that the conference can also be followed on our Twitch channel.

