Apple Watch 6, the safe leakers: it will also measure blood oxygenation

The delay with the launch of the iPhone 12 will probably also affect Apple Watch 6, which has historically been presented during the same autumn event dedicated to the smartphone. On the smartwatch today a new report has emerged that speaks of a function clamored by users.

A new report published by DigiTimes claims that Apple would be collaborating with ASE Technology on the chips that will allow engineers to integrate the wearable device also the function of measuring the level of oxygen present in the blood.

In this way Apple would expand the already rich set of functions related to health and well-being, which includes the application to perform the electrocardiogram and detect cardiac abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation. With the new watchOS 7, the sleep monitoring system developed directly by the Bitten Apple, which will remove users from third-party applications that have so far been the only way to monitor sleep during the night.

As always, we invite you to take this news with the pliers as it is one of the many rumors that emerged on the net in recent times and related to the new generation of Apple Watch. However, its introduction would certainly make the smartwatch even more powerful.