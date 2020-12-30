Apple Watch lets you know the time without looking at the screen

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that the Apple watch It is the smart watch of reference. Its performance, functions and capabilities have made it so, but the truth is that this means that not everyone knows how to get the most out of this powerful device. Recently, it was the company itself that published a video showing a function that few users know of the Apple Watch.

We refer to the option of being able to know what time it is at each moment without having to look at the clock screen. The function in English is called Tap Out Time, while its Spanish translation is Touch to tell the time. As its name suggests, it is a feature that allows the Apple Watch to tell us what time it is through a series of vibrations and without having to look or activate the screen.

A very useful function when the watch is in Silent mode and that, despite having been designed for people with certain vision difficulties, it can be useful for many other users when at a certain moment they want to know the time without having to look at the screen.

How to activate the function on Apple Watch

Softpedia

This function is within the accessibility options introduced in the Apple Watch by Apple, however, its activation is very simple. To do this, the first thing we have to do is enter the Settings, click on Watch and then we slide with our finger up until we find the option Touch to tell the time.

Next to this option we will find a switch that we must slide or touch to activate. Once this is done, we will be asked to choose the way in which the clock will indicate the exact time, through vibrations. Possible options are Digits, Concise or Morse Code.

If we choose the first option, the Apple Watch will play long vibrations for every 10 hours, followed by short vibrations for every hour, followed by long vibrations for every 10 minutes, followed by short vibrations for every minute. The mode Consiso it plays long vibrations for every five hours, followed by short vibrations for the remaining hours, followed by long vibrations for every quarter of an hour. Finally, with the Morse code the Apple Watch vibrates for each digit of the hour in Morse code.

Once we have chosen the way in which we want to indicate the time by means of vibrations, all we have to do for the Apple Watch to indicate the exact time is touch the screen with two fingers.

>